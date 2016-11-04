Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Resigning MP's worries on Brexit 'tyranny'
Stephen Phillips has resigned as a Conservative MP over "irreconcilable differences" with the government.
Mr Phillips last month told Radio 4's World Tonight why he had a problem with the way ministers were pursuing Brexit, despite the fact he voted Leave in the referendum.
-
04 Nov 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window