How resigning MP opposed Tory leadership
Resigning MP's worries on Brexit 'tyranny'

Stephen Phillips has resigned as a Conservative MP over "irreconcilable differences" with the government.

Mr Phillips last month told Radio 4's World Tonight why he had a problem with the way ministers were pursuing Brexit, despite the fact he voted Leave in the referendum.

  • 04 Nov 2016