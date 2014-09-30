Daily Politics mood box on the EU
Conservative conference: Delegates' EU in or out choice

The prime minister is offering a referendum in 2017, but Conservative delegates have been asked if they back the UK leaving or staying in the European Union.

Daily Politics reporter Giles Dilnot took the mood box - an unscientific test with a box and plastic balls - to get reaction about how those at the party conference in Birmingham would vote today on Britain's future.

