Trimble: McGuinness playing to gallery over Adams arrest

Video

Martin McGuinness has been "playing to the gallery" over the arrest of Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams, said a former first minister of Northern Ireland.

Recalling his time in office, Lord Trimble said there was "a significant concession" to paramilitaries in the peace process with an early release programme, but there was to be no amnesty for new evidence on crimes before 1998.

He said Mr McGuinness, as deputy first minister, "had an obligation to support the police" but had been trying to undermine them over inquiries into the murder of Jean McConville

