Pat Nurse explains why she opposes a ban on smoking in cars
Car smoking ban: 'My car is my castle'

Pat Nurse has smoked since she was eight years old.

She opposes a new law in England that will ban smoking in cars when there are children in the vehicle.

She told the BBC a ban would be like "using a sledgehammer to crack a nut" and it would be wrong to prevent people from "enjoying a legal product in their own property".

