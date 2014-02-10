Media player
Car smoking ban: 'My car is my castle'
Pat Nurse has smoked since she was eight years old.
She opposes a new law in England that will ban smoking in cars when there are children in the vehicle.
She told the BBC a ban would be like "using a sledgehammer to crack a nut" and it would be wrong to prevent people from "enjoying a legal product in their own property".
10 Feb 2014
