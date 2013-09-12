Video

The European Commission president was "getting worried" about budget cuts, a planned reduction in the number of commissioners and David Cameron's call for a referendum in the next UK Parliament, said the leader of the European Conservative and Reformist Group.

Martin Callanan claimed Nigel Farage's UKIP was "no threat" to Jose Manuel Barroso, who said on Wednesday that UK Conservatives were turning eurosceptic for electoral advantage, and would be beaten by UKIP in the 2015 European Parliament elections.

But Mr Farage said Mr Barroso was "very very frightened of UKIP and the UKIP argument" in the UK, and similar movements in other EU nations.

The UKIP leader said the London-based media did not understand voting patterns, and told the Daily Politics: "You all think euroscepticism is a right-wing view - it is not."

