Video

A former foreign secretary has recalled how Iranian "thugs" blocked his escape route and he was advised to hide in a car by a detective after he left discussions in Tehran.

A former foreign secretary has recalled how Iranian "thugs" blocked his escape route and he was advised to hide in a car by a detective after he left discussions in Tehran.

Jack Straw said there was a "high degree of turmoil" currently in Iran as he discussed the Iranian bid for nuclear weapons.

Mr Straw was speaking about the cooling of relations between Britain and Iran after hundreds of protesters stormed two British diplomatic compounds in Tehran.

MORE FROM THE DAILY POLITICS

More clips and news on our BBC website; 'like' us on Facebook page; follow us on Twitter