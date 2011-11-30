Video

The prime minister has said that the attacks on the UK embassy in Iran were "completely appalling and disgraceful behaviour" and Britain was considering taking some "very tough action" in response.

David Cameron praised the "devotion" of the diplomatic staff, when he was quizzed in PMQs about hundreds of protesters storming two British diplomatic compounds in Tehran.