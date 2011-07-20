Video

David Cameron announced the names of experts who will help Lord Leveson's judicial inquiry into the "torrent of revelations and allegations" raised by the phone hacking scandal.

The prime minister insisted his staff behaved "entirely properly" in declining a police offer of a briefing on the phone-hacking inquiry.

And he ended by saying that - with "20-20 hindsight" - he would not have appointed former News of the World editor Andy Coulson as his communications chief, who should face "severe" criminal charges if it turned out he was involved.

The Parliamentary recess was put back to allow the special sitting, just hours after the Murdochs and Rebekah Brooks were called before MPs to answer questions on phone hacking at the News of the World.