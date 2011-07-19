Video
Phone hacking: Nick Clegg calls for press accountability
Nick Clegg has said that that there must be more accountability and "greater transparency in the way the press works", in the light of recent phone-hacking revelations.
The deputy prime minister's comments came as MPs prepared to question News Corporation chiefs Rupert and James Murdoch and former executive Rebekah Brooks about the scandal.
He said he hoped Tuesday's Commons media committee session would be "the start of a process of change".
