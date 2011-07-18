Ed Miliband
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ed Miliband: News International 'went unchallenged'

Ed Miliband has compared the phone hacking scandal to the banking crisis and MPs' expenses, saying they were caused by "individuals who had forgotten their fundamental responsibiity".

He said News International "was an organisation that thought it was beyond responsibility", but that "it was one of the great failures of our politics" that its power in the British media "went unchallenged for so long".

Go to next video: Nick Clegg defends PM's position