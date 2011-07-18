Video
David Cameron: MPs may be recalled to discuss phone hacking
David Cameron has said the Commons is likely to be recalled on Wednesday in order to consider the latest developments in the phone-hacking scandal.
The prime minister was asked about phone hacking at a joint news conference in South Africa with President Jacob Zuma.
Mr Cameron also said he wanted to ''ensure continuity'' in the police force, after the head of the Metropolitan Police, Sir Paul Stephenson, resigned.
-
18 Jul 2011
- From the section UK Politics