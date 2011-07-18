May on Stephenson: 'I didn't play a part in resignation'

Video

The Home Secretary Theresa May has said she is "sincerely sorry" over the decision by Sir Paul Stephenson to step down from his post and has told BBC News she '"didn't play a part in it".

The commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, who resigned on Sunday, was under increasing political pressure to explain the force's relationship with a PR company run by Neil Wallis, a former deputy editor of the News of the World.

His resignation came on the same day that the former chief executive of News International, Rebekah Brooks, was arrested. She was later bailed.