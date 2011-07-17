Phone hacking: Nick Clegg on public confidence

Video

Phone hacking allegations against the News of the World have led to "a major crisis in public confidence in yet another pillar of the establishment" Nick Clegg has said.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, the deputy prime minister said the claims showed a "total collapse of decency and values in the way part of the press conduct themselves".

Lib Dem leader Clegg was also asked about the impact of recent events on his party's influence in the coalition government.

