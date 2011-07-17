Video
Phone hacking: Nick Clegg on reforming newspaper ownership
Deputy prime minister claimed "a lot of good" could come out of the phone hacking allegations if it led to reforms of UK newspaper ownership and regulation.
He said it was wrong for newspapers to be "judge and jury" over complaints in their industry.
Mr Clegg said the public were already cynical about politicians and journalists, but said it was "much more serious" if they were losing confidence in the police.
-
17 Jul 2011
- From the section UK Politics