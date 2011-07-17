Nick Clegg
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Phone hacking: Nick Clegg on reforming newspaper ownership

Deputy prime minister claimed "a lot of good" could come out of the phone hacking allegations if it led to reforms of UK newspaper ownership and regulation.

He said it was wrong for newspapers to be "judge and jury" over complaints in their industry.

Mr Clegg said the public were already cynical about politicians and journalists, but said it was "much more serious" if they were losing confidence in the police.

Go to next video: News International offers new apology