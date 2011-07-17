Phone hacking: John Whittingdale on Murdochs and Brooks

Video

The Commons Committee on Culture and Media chairman has explained to the BBC's Andrew Marr what might have happened if Rupert and James Murdoch had continued to refuse to appear before MPs.

The chairman of News Corp, whose UK newspaper arm News International has come under vehement attack by MPs after revelations of alleged phone hacking at the News of the World, was summoned and has now said he will appear before the Commons Culture Committee on Tuesday

His son James and former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks will also take questions.

Conservative MP John Whittingdale was asked what MPs might have to say to the trio.