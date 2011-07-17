New York: British woman completes Manhattan butterfly swim

Video

A British woman has achieved a world first by swimming around New York's Manhattan Island using the butterfly stroke.

Dr Julie Bradshaw MBE completed the 28.5 mile (46km) charity swim in less than 10 hours.

The multiple record holder, who was appointed MBE for services to swimming, was raising money for the Rainbows Children's Hospice in Loughborough.

She plans to swim the the length of the river Humber in northern England in August.