Afghanistan: James Arbuthnot on military advice to MPs

Video

Pulling British troops out prematurely from Afghanistan could "dangerously weaken" remaining forces, MPs have warned.

In a report, the Commons Defence Committee said David Cameron's plan to withdraw by the end of 2014 could undermine the international coalition's strategy.

Speaking to the BBC, committee chair James Arbuthnot said the military had "failed to give the proper advice that was needed to politicians" over UK action in Afghanistan.

He said communications between the military and politicians were poor, warnings were "inadequate at best", and that some actions should have been referred to Cabinet for consultation.