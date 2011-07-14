Former Labour spin doctor Campbell on phone-hacking scandal

Video

Alastair Campbell, former director of communications at Downing Street under Tony Blair, says the relationship between politicians and the media will change for the better in the wake of the phone-hacking scandal.

Mr Campbell said the Murdochs and Rebekah Brooks should prepare well for the culture, media and sport committee on Tuesday.

But he added that they need to realise that they will be facing people who feel "extraordinary revolted" by what has gone on.