Phone hacking: Murdochs agree to appear before MPs
News Corporation's Rupert and James Murdoch have agreed to appear before MPs to answer questions on the phone-hacking scandal on Tuesday.
The Commons media committee had issued summons after the men initially declined to appear next week.
News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks has also agreed to attend
Conservative chairman of the Culture Select Committee John Whittingdale says there will be a whole range of questions people will want them to answer.
14 Jul 2011
- From the section UK Politics