Blaggers could be jailed - Clegg

People found guilty of obtaining personal details by deception - known as "blagging" - should be jailed, Deputy PM Nick Clegg has said.

Gordon Brown attempted to introduce prison terms of up to two years for the offence when he was in power.

But the law was never enacted amid concerns from newspaper bosses.

In a speech on press freedom, Mr Clegg said: "On the issue of selling confidential information to journalists specifically, a whole range of professions have been implicated."

"Not just the police, but also private investigators, medical professionals and phone companies. Under the current law, for fraud and phone hacking you can go to prison."