Cable on Murdoch BSkyB withdrawal

Rupert Murdoch has pulled out of his bid for full control of the broadcaster BSkyB.

News Corporation made the announcement hours before MPs of all parties were due to join forces in the Commons and vote for him to abandon the takeover.

Business Secretary Vince Cable has told the BBC that the withdrawal of the bid is "absolutely the right decision".

In December Mr Cable was criticised after telling undercover reporters that he had "declared war on Rupert Murdoch".