PMQs: Cameron on News International and Rebekah Brooks

Video

David Cameron has been quizzed on the role of Rebekah Brooks and News International in relation to phone hacking allegations.

The prime minister said the firm should "clean its stables" ahead of plans for mergers involving BSkyB as Ed Miliband pressed him on the revelations around the News of the World and the actions of MPs.

Mr Cameron said: "I think it is good the House of Commons is going to speak with one voice."