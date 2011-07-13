Baroness Valentine argues for expanding London airports

Video

The cross-bench peer Baroness Valentine - who speaks for London First - puts the case for further expansion at London's airports, claiming there are good business and environmental reasons for a government rethink.

She welcomes the plan for High Speed Rail 2 to link London to Birmingham - and later further north - but said London really needs more air capacity.

Each week, the Daily Politics offers a platform to a famous person to make a film with their views on a subject before debating them in the studio.

