Video
Baroness Valentine argues for expanding London airports
The cross-bench peer Baroness Valentine - who speaks for London First - puts the case for further expansion at London's airports, claiming there are good business and environmental reasons for a government rethink.
She welcomes the plan for High Speed Rail 2 to link London to Birmingham - and later further north - but said London really needs more air capacity.
13 Jul 2011
- From the section UK Politics