Met Police officers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Police officers questioned by Home Affairs Committee

Senior police officers who investigated the phone hacking scandal have been answering questions from MPs on the Home Affairs Select Committee.

Assistant Commissioner John Yates, Ex-Deputy Assistant Commissioner Peter Clarke, former Met Assistant Commissioner Andy Hayman and Deputy Assistant Commissioner Sue Akers were questioned by MPs.

Speaking to the BBC, Committee chairman Keith Vaz said it was "disappointing" that the original investigation had not been dealt with more thoroughly.

Go to next video: Brown on papers: Interview in full