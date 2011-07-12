Police officers questioned by Home Affairs Committee
Senior police officers who investigated the phone hacking scandal have been answering questions from MPs on the Home Affairs Select Committee.
Assistant Commissioner John Yates, Ex-Deputy Assistant Commissioner Peter Clarke, former Met Assistant Commissioner Andy Hayman and Deputy Assistant Commissioner Sue Akers were questioned by MPs.
Speaking to the BBC, Committee chairman Keith Vaz said it was "disappointing" that the original investigation had not been dealt with more thoroughly.
-
12 Jul 2011
- From the section UK Politics