Police accuse NoW of 'obstructing' hacking probe

Video

Senior police officers have accused News International of trying to obstruct the original investigation into phone hacking.

Appearing before a committee of MPs, the Assistant Commissioner of the Met, John Yates - who ruled out reopening the 2005 inquiry - accused the News of the World of failing to co-operate with him.

Another former police officer, Peter Clarke, claimed News International deliberately tried to thwart the investigation.

Meanwhile the senior News International executives Rupert Murdoch, James Murdoch, and Rebekah Brooks have been invited to appear before MPs to answer questions next week. The company has said it will co-operate.

Isabel Webster reports.