Association of Electricity Providers on power investment plans

The Association of Electricity Providers chief executive defended the big firms and said there was a "fair bet that prices will rise" with customers paying bigger bills.

Anita Anand asked David Porter if the firms were "creaming off profits" and taking windfalls but still putting up bills to fund investment.

He spoke as plans for £110bn of investment in electricity generation are set to be unveiled by the Department for Energy and Climate Change which would replace a quarter of the country's power stations by 2030

