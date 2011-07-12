Hacking: David Ruffley and Peter Kirkham on John Yates

Video

David Ruffley, previously a Shadow Minister for Police Reform, said Assistant Commissioner John Yates was "not competent" in his role the over phone hacking allegations.

He accused the police of "mealy-mouthed logic-chopping" as the officer was questioned by the Home Affairs Select Committee on police actions stretching back several years.

But former Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Peter Kirkham said there could be "old scores being settled" as politicians, police officers and journalists tried to deflect blame on to each other.

Charles Kennedy described "the tidal wave of public anger" over the allegations expressed to fellow MPs.

