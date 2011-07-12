Ed Miliband 'moved' after meeting Dowler family

Video

Ed Miliband has said he was "incredibly moved" after meeting the family of murdered school girl Milly Dowler.

The meeting follows claims last week that a News of the World investigator hacked into Milly's phone in March 2002, while she was still missing.

The family's solicitor, Mark Lewis, said they were calling on politicians to "stand up to the press".

The Labour leader said it was the responsibility of all political leaders to seek justice for victims of phone hacking.