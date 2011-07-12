Video
Cameron's sympathy for Brown family over 'invasion of privacy'
Prime Minister David Cameron has expressed his sympathy for Gordon and Sarah Brown after the former prime minister criticised tactics used by News International to gain personal information about his family.
Mr Cameron described the story published by the Sun regarding their son's health as "an appalling invasion of privacy".
He said he was "absolutely determined we will not rest until we get to the bottom of these problems".
