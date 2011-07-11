Video
Cameron promises 'people power' in public services plan
David Cameron has vowed to "put people in charge" as he unveiled his plan for changes to public services in England.
In a speech in London, the prime minister said public services were the "backbone" of the country but too often their results were not good enough.
A different approach would give people "more freedom, more choice and more local control" in schools, health and other services, Mr Cameron argued.
