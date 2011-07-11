Chris Grayling on White Paper to reform public services

Video

Employment Minister Chris Grayling explained the ideas behind the "blueprint for public services" to be unveiled by David Cameron, meaning the state would no longer be the default provider in England.

The plans - already delayed to quell union anger - are expected to feature "payment by results", to encourage markets to develop across the public sector.

Labour's Tessa Jowell questioned him on the details, but journalist Simon Jenkins said he could not see any difference to plans announced by Hazel Blears when she was a Labour minister.

