Video
Ed Miliband prepares for BSkyB takeover vote
The Labour leader Ed Miliband has said he is prepared to force a Commons vote to try to halt News Corporation's takeover of the broadcaster BSkyB until police investigations are completed.
He told the BBC's Andrew Marr the bid for BSkyB could not simply be ''waived through''.
Labour is calling for an immediate start to the judicial phone-hacking inquiry so evidence will not be lost as the News of the World closes.
-
10 Jul 2011
- From the section UK Politics