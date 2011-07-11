Security concerns over drinking in Parliament

Video

Black Rod has limited the number of guests allowed in the Sports and Social club in the bowels of the Palace of Westminster.

MPs and staff have apparently been letting off a little too much steam and overdoing it a bit, leading to security concerns over who is being allowed into the bar.

Giles Dilnot found out about the raucous behaviour from Tony Grew, the political editor of Epolitix, and Parliamentary researcher Louise Haigh.

More from the DAILY POLITICS

Twitter with the DAILY POLITICS