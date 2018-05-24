Corbyn and a border poll
Jeremy Corbyn has told the BBC that if he was prime minister, the UK government would take a neutral position in any border poll campaign.

The Labour leader said he was not asking for or advocating a border poll, but would ensure the Good Friday Agreement was implemented "to the letter".

Mr Corbyn is on his first trip to NI since becoming Labour leader.

