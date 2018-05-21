Arlene Foster: Rights are unionist issues
The DUP leader described nationalism as "narrow and exclusive".

Speaking to the Union and Unionism conference, Mrs Foster said unionism stands for pluralism and multi-culturalism.

She described it as "inclusive and welcoming" and urged unionists to reclaim citizenship and rights issues.

