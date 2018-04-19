Cash-for-ash 'not just benefitting DUP voters'

Video

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader has rejected suggestions that the flawed Renewable Heating Incentive (RHI) scheme was meant to benefit supporters of her party.

Arlene Foster was giving evidence to the inquiry into the energy scheme debacle.

She agreed that her party enjoys strong support from Northern Ireland's farming community, which makes up a significant portion of the claimants on the RHI scheme.

But she did not accept that the lucrative initiative was directed at DUP voters.