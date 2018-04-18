Video

Arlene Foster has said she "never" instructed Stormont civil servants not to take notes of meetings she had with them.

The former first minister told the public inquiry into the Renewable Heat Incentive debacle that it was "shocking" to suggest that ministers had demanded secrecy from officials.

Last month, the Northern Ireland Civil Service boss David Sterling said that minutes were sometimes not taken in order to frustrate freedom of information requests from the public.

But Mrs Foster, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, insisted that was "not the case and I couldn't be clearer on that".