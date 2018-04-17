Foster adviser denies 'habit of leaking'

Video

A former adviser to Arlene Foster has apologised for "leaking" an internal document about the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme to his poultry-farmer cousin.

Dr Andrew Crawford told the public inquiry into the green energy initiative debacle that he was "sorry" he sent Richard Crawford the paper before it was made public.

The document was shared by Dr Crawford in July 2013.

Dr Crawford insisted that he did not send the information to his cousin in order to advantage him.

Richard Crawford later installed six biomass boilers through the RHI scheme.