Civil service boss admits cash-for-ash failures
David Sterling admits RHI scheme failures

The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme should have been seen as an "unnecessary risk", the head of the civil service has said.

David Sterling told the RHI inquiry that he now felt he should have asked the then enterprise minister Arlene Foster not to go ahead with it.

Mr Sterling said he was not sure that even if he and senior colleagues had made that case it would have been accepted.

  • 20 Mar 2018