DUP had agreed a deal, says Sinn Féin

DUP had agreed deal in Stormont talks, says Sinn Féin
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) had agreed a deal in the Stormont talks, according to Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill.
The parties have been locked in talks to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland after 13 months without an executive.
But the negotiations collapsed on Wednesday, with the DUP saying there was "no current prospect" of a deal.
Mrs O'Neill said an accommodation had been agreed and the DUP "have failed to close on that".
14 Feb 2018
