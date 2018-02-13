DUP must make up mind, says SF leader

Video

It is time for the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to make its mind up on whether to agree to legislation for the Irish language, Sinn Féin's new president has said.

Mary Lou McDonald was responding to the DUP leader Arlene Foster, who said there will be no free-standing act to give official status to the language in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Féin said such legislation is essential to any deal that restores the power-sharing executive at Stormont.

Read more here.