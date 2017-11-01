DUP blames Sinn Féin for talks failure

Video

Sinn Féin is pursuing "narrow party political issues" in the talks to restore power-sharing at Stormont, the DUP's Nigel Dodds has said.

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire has begun the process of introducing budget legislation in the absence of a deal between the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Féin.

Mr Dodds said it was right that the government has made that move because Sinn Féin has refused to form an new Northern Ireland Executive.

