Video

BBC News NI has obtained documents from the Public Records Office of Northern Ireland relating to the trial of two leading Maze escapees, Brendan 'Bic' McFarlane and Gerry Kelly.

In his statement, prison officer John Adams claims that Gerry Kelly shot him in the control room.

Mr Kelly, now a Sinn Féin MLA, has never admitted shooting Mr Adams and was found not guilty after his trial in 1987.