Meet Ba-ba-baby the house sheep

Sheep 'Baby' gets comfy in farmer's home
Baby, an orphaned sheep, has got her feet under the table in a farmhouse in Lurgan, County Armagh.
Gerard Mitchell took her in five months ago, bottle feeding her and giving her free reign of his house.
But Baby now seemingly has no idea she is a sheep, and apparently prefers being tucked up on the sofa with a good film than joining other sheep in a field.
Video produced by Maria McCann and Erinn Kerr
01 Jun 2018
