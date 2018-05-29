'Our sisters were taken away from us'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brothers meet for first time after deaths of sisters in hospitals
The brothers of two girls who died in hospitals in Northern Ireland meet for the first time.
A public inquiry found the deaths of Raychel Ferguson and Claire Roberts were avoidable.
Read more here.
-
29 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44287944/brothers-meet-for-first-time-after-deaths-of-sisters-in-hospitalsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window