Peers told NI is in 'state of paralysis'

Lord Empey says NI is in 'state of paralysis'
Lord Empey has said Northern Ireland is in a "state of paralysis" and he questioned the government over how public services are being run.
He was speaking in the House of Lords following a recent court judgement which ruled a senior civil servant had no power to approve a major planning application in the absence of elected ministers at Stormont.
Northern Ireland Minister Lord Duncan of Springbank replied that the government was studying the judgement.
23 May 2018