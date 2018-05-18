Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I feel diminished by what's happened'
Northern Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride tells BBC News NI neurology patients have been "let down".
A total of 3,200 people have been recalled following an independent review of consultant neurologist Dr Michael Watt's work.
