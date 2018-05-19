Media player
Royal wedding 2018: 'Ours will just be a wee, country affair'
While all eyes are on Windsor, many couples in Northern Ireland are also getting married.
Lesley Gordon and William Shields from County Down are tying the knot on 19 May.
Just half an hour after the royal nuptials begin, the Kilkeel couple are taking their vows.
19 May 2018
