What do you wear to a royal wedding?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal wedding 2018: What does a guest wear?
Forget royalty, politicians and celebrities - who from Northern Ireland is going to the royal wedding?
County Antrim man Philip Gillespie and Londonderry woman Catherine Cooke are among the members of the public in the grounds of Windsor Castle.
So what are they wearing?
-
18 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window