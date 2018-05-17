Video

NI Secretary Karen Bradley says she is "aware of concerns" over what decisions departments can make in the absence of ministers.

The head of the civil service, David Sterling, has said there is a lack of clarity on the issue.

His comments followed the blocking of a controversial incinerator in Mallusk, County Antrim, by the High Court.

Mr Sterling had also warned that events such as the North West 200 could now be at risk.

Mrs Bradley was speaking to BBC Sport NI's Stephen Watson.